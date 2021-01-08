Quasarcoin (QAC) Price Reaches $0.0170 on Top Exchanges

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded down 32.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Quasarcoin has a total market cap of $2.86 million and $15,903.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quasarcoin has traded up 33.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Quasarcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 54.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Quasarcoin Coin Profile

Quasarcoin is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,449,705 coins and its circulating supply is 168,449,705 coins. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

