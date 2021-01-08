Quaterra Resources Inc. (QTA.V) (CVE:QTA) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of Quaterra Resources Inc. (QTA.V) (CVE:QTA) were down 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 97,014 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 87,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 20.38 and a quick ratio of 20.34. The stock has a market cap of C$15.31 million and a PE ratio of -16.00.

About Quaterra Resources Inc. (QTA.V) (CVE:QTA)

Quaterra Resources Inc operates as a copper exploration and development company primarily in the United States. It holds 100% interests in the MacArthur and Yerington properties; and holds an option to earn a 100% interest in the Bear, Wassuk, and Butte Valley properties located in Nevada, as well as holds an option to acquire a 90% interest in the Groundhog copper prospect located to the southwest of Anchorage, Alaska.

