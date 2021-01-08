Qudian (NYSE:QD) Trading 23.7% Higher

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) traded up 23.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.68 and last traded at $1.62. 17,538,654 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 7,553,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

The company has a market capitalization of $480.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Qudian alerts:

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $1.90. Qudian had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 2.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Qudian by 83.0% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Qudian by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 427,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,564 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Qudian during the third quarter worth $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Qudian by 27.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 170,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 37,197 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Qudian during the third quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

About Qudian (NYSE:QD)

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.