Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.05

Shares of Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and traded as high as $2.49. Quest Resource shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 61,460 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $37.81 million, a PE ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $23.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.96 million. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 1.12%. Analysts forecast that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 38.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,525,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 9.1% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 533,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 44,546 shares in the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 17.6% during the third quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,903,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 25.0% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 424,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for used motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, solid waste, metals, grease, cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products.

