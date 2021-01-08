QuickX Protocol (QCX) Price Reaches $0.0148 on Major Exchanges

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded down 13% against the dollar. One QuickX Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Hotbit. QuickX Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.36 million and approximately $210,184.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QuickX Protocol Profile

QCX is a token. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 tokens. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog

QuickX Protocol Token Trading

QuickX Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

