QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.78

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.78 and last traded at $21.48, with a volume of 295236 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.

QNST has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded QuinStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on QuinStreet from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on QuinStreet from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 63.32, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.54.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $139.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.07 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 84,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $1,441,662.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,949,447.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $87,040.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,178,079.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 313,382 shares of company stock valued at $5,513,135. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,398,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,187,000 after purchasing an additional 153,765 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,454,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,886,000 after purchasing an additional 22,577 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,095,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,200,000 after purchasing an additional 160,166 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,192,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,882,000 after purchasing an additional 178,000 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 918,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,550,000 after purchasing an additional 67,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile (NASDAQ:QNST)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

