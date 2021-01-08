QunQun (QUN) Trading Up 23.1% Over Last Week

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 8th. QunQun has a total market cap of $1.84 million and $446,131.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QunQun coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including $24.43, $20.33, $18.94 and $10.39. Over the last seven days, QunQun has traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00037874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.62 or 0.00268970 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00027898 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,064.09 or 0.02635035 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00012177 BTC.

QunQun Coin Profile

QunQun (QUN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io . The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io

QunQun Coin Trading

QunQun can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $33.94, $18.94, $13.77, $32.15, $24.68, $5.60, $24.43, $50.98, $20.33, $10.39 and $7.50. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

