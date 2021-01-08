Radian Group Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Radian Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.45. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Radian Group’s FY2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $375.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.40 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Radian Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Radian Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

RDN opened at $21.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average of $16.83. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.63. Radian Group has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $25.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 20,592 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Radian Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,463,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Radian Group by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Radian Group by 802.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 90,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 80,329 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $422,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

