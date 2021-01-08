RAMP (RAMP) Market Capitalization Achieves $12.69 Million

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded up 12% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. During the last seven days, RAMP has traded 158.8% higher against the dollar. One RAMP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $12.69 million and $5.10 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00022908 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00106286 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.40 or 0.00444095 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.00222655 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00050536 BTC.

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,106,579 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

Buying and Selling RAMP

RAMP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars.

