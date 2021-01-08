RAMP Reaches Market Cap of $11.94 Million (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One RAMP token can currently be bought for $0.0962 or 0.00000233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RAMP has a total market cap of $11.94 million and approximately $9.83 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RAMP has traded up 141.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00022518 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00103673 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.38 or 0.00420139 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.93 or 0.00215497 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00049429 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,078,786 tokens. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com

Buying and Selling RAMP

RAMP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges.

