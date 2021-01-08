Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Trading 0.2% Higher

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.71 and last traded at $11.71. 1,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ramsay Health Care from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Ramsay Health Care alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.85.

Ramsay Health Care Limited provides health care services to public and private patients. The company's health care services comprise day surgery procedures and other surgeries, as well as psychiatric care and rehabilitation services. It operates through approximately 500 locations across Australia, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Germany, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Italy.

Recommended Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Ramsay Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsay Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.