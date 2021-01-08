Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.27

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.27 and last traded at $34.27, with a volume of 1931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Randstad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Randstad from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. ING Group raised shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Randstad from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Get Randstad alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Randstad had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Randstad will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY)

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as provides payroll services. The company also offers on-site solution for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.