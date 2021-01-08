Rapids (RPD) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 8th. Rapids has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $1,692.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rapids token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. During the last week, Rapids has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00022829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00103733 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.60 or 0.00453759 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.88 or 0.00220862 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00048105 BTC.

About Rapids

Rapids’ total supply is 18,548,199,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,937,571,364 tokens. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io . Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD

Buying and Selling Rapids

Rapids can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

