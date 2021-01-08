Rarible (RARI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.02 Million

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. In the last seven days, Rarible has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar. One Rarible token can now be purchased for approximately $1.77 or 0.00004347 BTC on major exchanges. Rarible has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00022542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00103769 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.56 or 0.00418747 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.97 or 0.00218430 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00048488 BTC.

About Rarible

Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,330 tokens. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari

Buying and Selling Rarible

Rarible can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

