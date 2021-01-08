Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.91 Million

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 19.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 54% higher against the dollar. One Raven Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $2.91 million and $8,453.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00022816 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00106264 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.38 or 0.00445139 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.00221950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00049734 BTC.

Raven Protocol Token Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,360,623,197 tokens. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

