Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last Week

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $1.59 million and $34,697.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00022708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00103560 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $183.86 or 0.00451611 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.89 or 0.00218335 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00047723 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,837,665,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

Ravencoin Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.