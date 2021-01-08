Raymond James Boosts Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target to $118.00

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.83% from the company’s current price.

AEIS has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.38.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.75. 567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,513. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.54. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $113.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 1.81.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $389.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.91 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $423,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,448 shares in the company, valued at $13,764,219.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 667.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,287 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 45,473 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.