Raymond James Boosts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $110.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MU. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday. Cleveland Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.84.

MU traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,464,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,656,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $80.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.71. The company has a market cap of $88.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,520,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $653,210.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,325,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,705 shares of company stock worth $7,658,336 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Micron Technology by 2.9% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 98,869 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Micron Technology by 10.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,368,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,215,000 after acquiring an additional 226,395 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 115.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 21,802 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 146,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,861,000 after buying an additional 10,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 261.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

