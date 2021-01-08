Raymond James Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$243.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$230.00 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.16.

Shares of EFN stock opened at C$13.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.41, a current ratio of 12.05 and a quick ratio of 11.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.63. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a 12 month low of C$6.96 and a 12 month high of C$13.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.83 billion and a PE ratio of 120.45.

In related news, Senior Officer David Colman sold 27,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.73, for a total value of C$155,993.52.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

