Raymond James Increases Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Price Target to $35.00

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 19.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AQUA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Shares of AQUA traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,705. Evoqua Water Technologies has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $30.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.92.

In other news, major shareholder Investors Fund V. Lp Aea sold 8,307,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $206,861,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 26,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $645,971.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,398,063 shares of company stock worth $209,224,913 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,335,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,653,000 after buying an additional 393,120 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 121.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,726,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,199 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.1% in the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,688,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,613,000 after purchasing an additional 338,509 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 21.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,184,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,575,000 after purchasing an additional 562,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 37.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,291,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,625,000 after purchasing an additional 619,641 shares during the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

