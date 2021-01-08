Raymond James Raises ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Price Target to $119.00

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 93.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CCXI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ChemoCentryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.11.

NASDAQ:CCXI traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.52. 2,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,313. ChemoCentryx has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $65.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -91.75 and a beta of 1.70.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 million. Research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 17,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,145,411.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,279,710 shares in the company, valued at $148,203,947.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 14,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $869,857.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 152,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,307,864.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,576 shares of company stock worth $3,260,746 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 42.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 195.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 26,587 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 31.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 77,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 18,504 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 36.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 18.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

