Raymond James Raises Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Price Target to $16.00

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 6.60% from the company’s previous close.

ERII has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Recovery has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Energy Recovery stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $15.01. 611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,756. Energy Recovery has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $15.13. The firm has a market cap of $842.06 million, a P/E ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.44.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $27.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.12 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 16.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Recovery will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Alexander J. Buehler sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $514,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherif Foda sold 16,726 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $199,039.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,226 shares of company stock worth $1,186,379 over the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Energy Recovery by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,775,000 after purchasing an additional 34,334 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 67.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 26,610 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Energy Recovery by 8.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 17,132 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 10,544.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 24,042 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Energy Recovery in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.