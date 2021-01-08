Raymond James Raises Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Price Target to $14.00

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 59.27% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Get Green Plains Partners alerts:

NASDAQ GPP traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $8.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,279. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average is $7.69. The firm has a market cap of $204.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.80. Green Plains Partners has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $14.81.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.17 million. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 49.83% and a negative return on equity of 57.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Green Plains Partners will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,013,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 121,781 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $617,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 11,579 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 157.8% during the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 127,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 78,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land; and 7 fuel terminals in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.