Raymond James Raises NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Price Target to $82.00

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $73.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Vertical Research upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NYSE:NEP traded down $1.65 on Friday, hitting $78.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,671. NextEra Energy Partners has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $82.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.71 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The solar energy provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 166.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 404.8% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 833 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.