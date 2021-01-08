Raymond James Trims Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Target Price to $17.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 392.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GLMD. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,276. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $7.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $72.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.39.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Ibex Investors LLC increased its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,515,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after buying an additional 530,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 145,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 11,436 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 19,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST Phase III pivotal study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

