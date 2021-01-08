Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

RTX opened at $69.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.55. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $105.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy acquired 19,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,025.73. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 362,541 shares in the company, valued at $19,022,526.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

