RChain Price Hits $0.0219 on Major Exchanges (REV)

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. During the last seven days, RChain has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. One RChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. RChain has a market capitalization of $10.56 million and $210,049.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00037991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111.38 or 0.00272360 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00029225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,050.89 or 0.02569726 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00011996 BTC.

About RChain

RChain (CRYPTO:REV) is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,506,350 coins and its circulating supply is 482,733,161 coins. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop . The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

RChain Coin Trading

RChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.