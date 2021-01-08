(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) Price Target Raised to $48.00

(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of (RDS.A) in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of (RDS.A) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded (RDS.A) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of (RDS.A) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised (RDS.A) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. (RDS.A) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.14.

Get (RDS.A) alerts:

NYSE RDS.A opened at $40.34 on Friday. (RDS.A) has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $61.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average of $31.27. The firm has a market cap of $157.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.75.

(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter. (RDS.A) had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. On average, analysts forecast that (RDS.A) will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About (RDS.A)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for (RDS.A) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (RDS.A) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.