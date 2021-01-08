REAC Group (OTCMKTS:REAC) Trading Up 500%

Shares of REAC Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REAC) were up 500% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 501 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.33.

REAC Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:REAC)

REAC Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation, logistics, and warehouse distribution services for perishable and other cargo. It offers refrigerated long haul, regional, and dedicated deliveries for industries that include floral, produce, plants, dairy, poultry, and meats, as well as offers dry cargo, office space, trucking, and ocean freight services.

