Reach plc (RCH.L) (LON:RCH) Hits New 52-Week High at $230.50

Shares of Reach plc (RCH.L) (LON:RCH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 230.50 ($3.01) and last traded at GBX 224.50 ($2.93), with a volume of 1298536 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 159 ($2.08).

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Reach plc (RCH.L) in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £670.95 million and a PE ratio of 12.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 143.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 94.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes content through paid-for and free national and regional newspapers and magazines, as well as through multi-platform digital sites; holds events and exhibitions related to publishing activities; and provides contract publishing for football clubs and other sport-related organizations.

