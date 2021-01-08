Realio Network Price Up 49.9% Over Last 7 Days (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. During the last week, Realio Network has traded up 49.9% against the US dollar. One Realio Network token can now be bought for approximately $1.42 or 0.00003508 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Realio Network has a total market cap of $9.34 million and $362,177.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00022915 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00105558 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.78 or 0.00440973 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.93 or 0.00219369 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00050567 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 tokens. The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund

Realio Network Token Trading

Realio Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

