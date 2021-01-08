RealTract Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (RET)

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last seven days, RealTract has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. RealTract has a total market cap of $96,964.91 and $310.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RealTract token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, IDCM and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00022470 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00104085 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.13 or 0.00427309 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.87 or 0.00221913 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00047981 BTC.

RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. RealTract’s official website is realtract.network . RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract . The official message board for RealTract is medium.com/@realtractofficial

RealTract can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDCM and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealTract should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RealTract using one of the exchanges listed above.

