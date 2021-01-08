Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Columbia Sportswear (COLM)

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ: COLM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/6/2021 – Columbia Sportswear was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/5/2021 – Columbia Sportswear was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/4/2021 – Columbia Sportswear had its price target raised by analysts at Zacks Investment Research to $92.00.

12/23/2020 – Columbia Sportswear was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/18/2020 – Columbia Sportswear was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/9/2020 – Columbia Sportswear was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $100.00.

12/8/2020 – Columbia Sportswear was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/19/2020 – Columbia Sportswear was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $89.42 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $51.82 and a 1-year high of $100.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.28). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $701.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 330,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $25,377,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,753,058.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Peter J. Bragdon sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $118,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 721,240 shares of company stock valued at $58,177,932 in the last three months. Insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,185,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 100.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 279,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,336,000 after buying an additional 140,178 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,413,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,442,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 9.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,098,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,557,000 after buying an additional 90,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

