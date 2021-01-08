Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Criteo (CRTO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) in the last few weeks:
- 1/6/2021 – Criteo was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/5/2021 – Criteo was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 1/5/2021 – Criteo had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 12/29/2020 – Criteo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Criteo SA is a global technology company that specializes in performance display advertising. The Company offers clients a range of solutions such as click per cost, online banner displays, user optimization, data security, and search management tools to control campaign costs. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel segments. Criteo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “
- 12/16/2020 – Criteo had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $15.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Criteo stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,707. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.81. Criteo S.A. has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $22.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.05.
Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $185.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.61 million. Equities research analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.
