Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Zynga (ZNGA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) in the last few weeks:

1/6/2021 – Zynga was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/30/2020 – Zynga was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/22/2020 – Zynga had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/18/2020 – Zynga was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/16/2020 – Zynga was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $10.00.

12/15/2020 – Zynga was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $12.50 price target on the stock.

Zynga stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,809,736. Zynga Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -331.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.19.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $627.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.11 million. Equities analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $39,700.00. Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 11,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $101,872.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 895,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,464.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,970,464 shares of company stock worth $18,889,904 in the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 1,467.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the second quarter worth about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Zynga by 47.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Zynga by 56.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

