Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Genmab A/S (GMAB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ: GMAB):
- 1/7/2021 – Genmab A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Genmab A/S is a biotechnology company. It specializes in development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes DARZALEX(R), Arzerra(R), tisotumab vedotin, enapotamab vedotin, HexaBody-DR5/DR5(R) and DuoBody-CD3xCD20 (R),which are in clinical stage. Genmab A/S is based in Copenhagen V, Denmark. “
- 1/6/2021 – Genmab A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Genmab A/S is a biotechnology company. It specializes in development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes DARZALEX(R), Arzerra(R), tisotumab vedotin, enapotamab vedotin, HexaBody-DR5/DR5(R) and DuoBody-CD3xCD20 (R),which are in clinical stage. Genmab A/S is based in Copenhagen V, Denmark. “
- 1/4/2021 – Genmab A/S had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/31/2020 – Genmab A/S was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/18/2020 – Genmab A/S was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/16/2020 – Genmab A/S had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/9/2020 – Genmab A/S had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $36.00 to $34.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 12/1/2020 – Genmab A/S was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.
- 11/25/2020 – Genmab A/S had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $45.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/16/2020 – Genmab A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Genmab A/S stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.38. The company had a trading volume of 18,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,763. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.65. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93.
Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $273.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.86 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).
