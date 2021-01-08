Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lafargeholcim (LHN)

Lafargeholcim (VTX: LHN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/7/2021 – Lafargeholcim was given a new CHF 64 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Lafargeholcim was given a new CHF 51 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Lafargeholcim was given a new CHF 49.70 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Lafargeholcim was given a new CHF 48 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Lafargeholcim was given a new CHF 61 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Lafargeholcim was given a new CHF 49.70 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/30/2020 – Lafargeholcim was given a new CHF 56 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2020 – Lafargeholcim was given a new CHF 54 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Lafargeholcim Ltd has a 12 month low of CHF 50.40 and a 12 month high of CHF 60.

