Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE: SKT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/5/2021 – Tanger Factory Outlet Centers was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/29/2020 – Tanger Factory Outlet Centers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

12/24/2020 – Tanger Factory Outlet Centers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/23/2020 – Tanger Factory Outlet Centers was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/22/2020 – Tanger Factory Outlet Centers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Tanger Factory Outlet Centers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/15/2020 – Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $6.00 to $10.50.

12/15/2020 – Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $6.00 to $10.50.

12/12/2020 – Tanger Factory Outlet Centers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Tanger Factory Outlet Centers was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/5/2020 – Tanger Factory Outlet Centers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/4/2020 – Tanger Factory Outlet Centers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

11/26/2020 – Tanger Factory Outlet Centers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

11/9/2020 – Tanger Factory Outlet Centers was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock.

NYSE SKT opened at $11.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.59 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average is $7.43. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $16.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 193.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the third quarter worth about $64,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth about $108,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

