Recharge Acquisition (OTCMKTS:RCHGU) Trading 0.3% Higher

Recharge Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RCHGU)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.70 and last traded at $10.63. 38,798 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 22,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.32.

About Recharge Acquisition (OTCMKTS:RCHGU)

Recharge Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

