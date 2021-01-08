Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.91

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.91 and traded as low as $18.03. Reckitt Benckiser Group shares last traded at $18.27, with a volume of 206,835 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The stock has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

