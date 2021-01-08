Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RBGLY. Royal Bank of Canada raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

RBGLY stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.69. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.91.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

