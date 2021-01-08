Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7,557.08

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7,557.08 and traded as low as $6,600.00. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) shares last traded at $6,736.00, with a volume of 861,037 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,400 ($109.75) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 6,850 ($89.50) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 7,100 ($92.76) to GBX 5,845 ($76.37) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,614.41 ($99.48).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £47.48 billion and a PE ratio of -17.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7,500.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7,557.08.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) news, insider Laxman Narasimhan bought 7,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6,329 ($82.69) per share, for a total transaction of £501,889.70 ($655,722.11). Also, insider Christopher Sinclair bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6,719 ($87.78) per share, with a total value of £248,603 ($324,801.41).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) Company Profile (LON:RB)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.