RED Market Capitalization Achieves $420,508.37 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 8th. Over the last week, RED has traded up 51.2% against the dollar. One RED token can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io and DDEX. RED has a market capitalization of $420,508.37 and $46,780.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.85 or 0.00423090 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 49% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000189 BTC.

RED Token Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

