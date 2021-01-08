Red Pulse Phoenix Hits Market Capitalization of $2.46 Million (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market cap of $2.46 million and $202,914.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Red Pulse Phoenix alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix is a token. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Red Pulse Phoenix is blog.red-pulse.com . The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing

Buying and Selling Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse Phoenix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Red Pulse Phoenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Red Pulse Phoenix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.