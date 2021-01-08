Redd One Day Volume Hits $498,877.00 (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. In the last week, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. One Redd coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,651.22 or 0.99326538 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007583 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00014467 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002078 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00009398 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000317 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00046929 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

Buying and Selling Redd

Redd can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.