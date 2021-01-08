ReddCoin (RDD) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $485,921.00

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 8th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $45.10 million and approximately $485,921.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 32.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,658.67 or 0.99026001 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007485 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00014399 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.53 or 0.00238522 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.95 or 0.00147189 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.80 or 0.00394017 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002130 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00031000 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.