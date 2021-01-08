Reef Price Reaches $0.0094 on Exchanges (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last week, Reef has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar. One Reef coin can now be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Reef has a market capitalization of $28.44 million and $3.97 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00037695 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004757 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.72 or 0.00268217 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00028138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,037.99 or 0.02584626 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00012169 BTC.

REEF is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 3,965,900,953 coins and its circulating supply is 3,026,721,973 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

Reef can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

