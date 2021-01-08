Refereum (RFR) Hits Market Capitalization of $17.79 Million

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Refereum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Refereum has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. Refereum has a total market cap of $17.79 million and $14,742.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Refereum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00037530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.22 or 0.00270119 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00028299 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,006.70 or 0.02512754 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00012242 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum (CRYPTO:RFR) is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.