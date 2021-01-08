Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by FIX

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was upgraded by stock analysts at FIX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $575.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $635.00. FIX’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $602.00 to $527.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $626.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $623.54.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $481.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $496.20 and a 200-day moving average of $571.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $328.13 and a 1-year high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total transaction of $52,048.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $12,356,715.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $34,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

