REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Trading Down 5.1%

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)’s stock price traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $45.74 and last traded at $46.96. 2,662,052 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the average session volume of 961,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.49.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.36.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.12. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 222.24%. The company had revenue of $98.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. REGENXBIO’s revenue was up 572.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 22,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $904,715.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,946.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,275,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,708 shares of company stock valued at $3,041,126. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the 2nd quarter worth $6,768,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after buying an additional 122,972 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,656,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,671,000 after buying an additional 110,366 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 442.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after buying an additional 100,220 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the 2nd quarter worth $2,904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

About REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

